CORINTH • An Alcorn County man was sentenced to two life sentences Friday afternoon for the April 2018 shooting deaths of two men.
According to District Attorney John Weddle, the week-long trial in Alcorn County Circuit Court ended Dec. 4 with a jury finding Alize J. Boyd, 25, of Corinth, guilty of two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. During the sentencing phase, Circuit Court Judge Chip Mills sentenced Boyd to two consecutive life sentences for the murders plus an additional 20 years for the aggravated assault.
Alcorn County deputy sheriffs and Farmington police responded Monday, April 16, 2018 to multiple 911 calls, to the triple shooting at the Farmington School Apartments, located at 4160 County Road 200.
Responding officers found Jason Lovell, 39, of Corinth, and Christopher Smith, 24, of Iuka, with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene. Paula Russell, 33, was also shot. She was carried to the Magnolia Hospital with life-threatening injuries but survived.
Officials said all of the injuries were inflicted with the same .40-caliber handgun.
Boyd turned himself in to authorities around 6:45 the following morning and was initially charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Weddle thanked Alcorn County Circuit Clerk Crystal Starling and her staff for their work adapting the former Tad’s Pizza building in Corinth for jury trials.
"Utilizing larger spaces to facilitate trials while maintaining social distancing amid the COVID 19 Pandemic has allowed our office to continue to manage a felony criminal docket under challenging circumstances," Weddle said.