STARKVILLE - Police are searching for the persons responsible for a shooting at a restaurant in the early morning hours.
Starkville police responded to Cookout at 112 Highway 12 at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had gunshot wounds to his extremities. The victim was carried to the OCH Regional Medical Center and later transferred out of the area for further treatment. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.
Officials feel the incident actually began at another local venue and continued to Cookout, where it escalated. The restaurant remains open until 3 a.m. on most nights.
This incident remains under active investigation.
It was the second shooting in Starkville in two days. Cornelius Hendrix, 17, of Starkville, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder. He is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
He is accused of shooting an adult female at Sandhill Arms apartments at 135 Sand Road just before 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The victim was carried to the local hospital, then airlifted out of the area for further medical treatment.
Police say they believe the incident was "domestic in nature."