WEST POINT - Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of two men wanted in connection with a Tuesday shooting in West Point.
Tjai Jones, 31, and Jamoni Tillman, 37, are wanted on aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting took place at the West Point Deli, located at the intersection of North Division and Bugg Street.
Police said one man was injured in the shooting and airlifted to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151, or the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244.