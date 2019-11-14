OXFORD - An 18-year-old man and several juveniles have been arrested in connection with a string of car burglaries in Oxford.
During September and October, the Oxford Police Department took numerous reports of auto burglaries throughout the city. Ladarrius Giles, 18, of Oxford, and several juveniles were identified as the suspects.
Giles was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with 10 counts of auto burglary. Bond was set at $25,000. Charges against the juveniles will be handled in youth court.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.