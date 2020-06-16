TUPELO - A Prentiss County man was transferred to the Mississippi Department of Corrections custody this week to begin serving an 18-year sentence for attacking a man in the middle of Tupelo.
Nicholas Leroy Tyus, 35, of 321 County Road 6100, Baldwyn, pleaded guilty in February to a reduced charge of aggravated assault and felonious mayhem. Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk sentenced Tyus to 20 years in prison with two years suspended for the assault. He was given a seven-year suspended sentence with five years probation for the mayhem charge.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyus remained in the Lee County Adult Jail until this week. He entered the MDOC Tuesday but has not been assigned to a facility yet.
Tupelo police were called to a residence at 826 West Jefferson Street around 11:30 a.m. June 18, 2018. Responding officers found a 61-year-old male suffering from multiple stab wounds. Tyus was arrested at the scene and initially charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication.
A grand jury indicted him in late September 2018 for attempted murder and mayhem for intentionally mutilating the eyes of the victim.
In February, Tyus agreed to a deal where he would plead guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. Attempted murder carries a sentence of up to life in prison.