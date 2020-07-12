TUPELO – Authorities are investigating the Sunday morning shooting of a man at a major intersection in south Tupelo.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officials received a call around 9:30 a.m. July 12 of a shooting at the intersection of South Gloster Street and State Highway 6. Responding officers found an adult male victim with apparent non-life threatening injuries. The victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center.
Detectives are in early stages of investigation and there is currently no information on the suspect to release.
Anyone with information asked to contact local law enforcement or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.