TUPELO – Police are investigating a Friday night shooting incident that left one man in critical condition.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 5 to the 200 block of Lakeview Drive, located just south of West Main Street between Monument Drive and Maynard Street.
The responding officers found a man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside the house. The victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center where he remained in critical condition Saturday morning.
“The preliminary information is that victim was a guest in the home for a party when shooting occurred,” McDougald said. “The investigation is in its early stages.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.