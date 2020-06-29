IUKA - An early Sunday morning domestic violence incident ended with a woman headed to the hospital and the man fleeing to Arkansas where he was captured.
According to Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty, deputies responded to call of a stabbing at a County Road 246 house during the early morning hours of June 28.
"Deputies arrived on scene and met with the victim, who was conscious, and needed immediate medical attention," Daugherty said. "The victim appeared to have several stab wounds to the upper torso area and head."
The female victim was able to tell deputies that she was attacked by a former boyfriend. He had already fled the scene by the time deputies arrived. The victim was carried to a local hospital where she was treated and released.
Daugherty said investigators collected several pieces of evidence and issued an arrest warrant for Felix Gonzales Perez, 28, of Iuka. Perez was located several hours later in the West Memphis, Arkansas area.
The West Memphis Police Department was arrested the same day and was booked into the the Crittenden County Jail around 3:30 p.m. Perez will be transported back to Tishomingo County Jail at a later date and will formally be charged.
This is still an open investigation and more charges may be pending.