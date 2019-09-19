OXFORD - A man has been charged with identity theft after trying to secure lodging using a fraudulent name.
Oxford police served an identity theft warrant on Zachary Baggett, 24, of Oxford, on Sept. 9. In July, the management at Taylor Bend told police they believed Baggett used a fraudulent identity to obtain an apartment. Investigators later learned that Baggett did the same at The Flatts and Lafayette Place apartment complexes.
Baggett was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a bond of $60,000 following an initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court.