IUKA - A man wanted by several agencies in multiple states was captured Friday in Tishomingo County.
Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said his office received information that Dakota Bingham, 28, of Corinth, was staying at a residence in Iuka. Tishomingo County wanted Bingham for burglaries of commercial buildings. Deputies and Iuka police found him hiding in a shower at the residence. He was detained and taken to the county jail.
Bingham was charged with burglary of a commercial building and his bond was set at $10,000. He was also served with a capias warrant from McNairy County, Tennessee for delivery of methamphetamine. McNairy County Circuit Court set the bond on that charge at $50,000.