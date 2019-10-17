IUKA - Two individuals from Golden were arrested in connection to a recent Tishomingo County burglary, according to the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.
Tishomingo County deputies responded to a request from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 11 at an Alice Hall Road, Golden address.
Micheal Kevin Hester, 45, white male, and Julie Dawn Hester, 44, white female, both of 3630 Alice Hall Road, Golden, were thought to be involved with a burglary in Tishomingo County that occurred a few days earlier, according to reports Itawamba County officials gave to the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.
Items were found in the residence that did not belong to the homeowners or individuals, and both Micheal Kevin Hester and Julie Dawn Hester were detained by Itawamba deputies and transferred over to Tishomingo officials to be transported to the Tishomingo County Jail.
Further investigation discovered a building on CR 82 had been burglarized, and several items were identified as those found by the Itawamba officials.
Micheal Kevin Hester was charged with burglary of commercial building. Bond was set at $5,000 by the Tishomingo County Justice Court.
Julie Dawn Hester was charged with accessory after the fact-burglary of commercial building. Bond was set at $2,500 by Tishomingo County Justice Court.
Investigators recovered more items from this burglary and more arrests will be made in this investigation, according to reports from the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.