TUPELO – A Tupelo man and woman have been charged in connection with shots being fired in east Tupelo recently.
Tupelo police were called to the area of Canal and Martin streets around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 for a shooting. No injuries were reported at the time and detectives have not confirmed any injuries to date.
The suspects fled the area before officers arrived. Police recovered evidence at the scene that indicated that multiple shots had been fired from different weapons.
Police arrested Lawanda Thomas, 36, of 1005 Rockefeller, Tupelo, Tuesday and Quantario Middlebrooks, 32, of 135 South Canal Street, Tupelo, on Wednesday. Both are charged with felony shooting into a moving vehicle. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set their bonds at $1 million apiece.
Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.