MANTACHIE - Each October, many Mantachie High School students get to put down their pencils and participate in the age-old process of cooking sorghum.
Students in the school's agriculture program are involved throughout the entire process — from plowing the field and planting the seeds in mid-May to cutting and juicing the stalks, cooking and bottling the sweet syrup each fall.
Agriculture instructors Joe Rogers and Matt Spradling started a fire underneath the metal cooking pan around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and kept it going through 4:30 p.m. as students from 8th through 12th grade took turns cooking and processing the sorghum.
When students arrived at the agriculture shop, they assumed their roles of chopping wood for the fire, wheeling out fresh barrels of sorghum juice or skimming foam off the surface as it cooked down to molasses with guidance from their instructors.
It was their second cooking day of the year, with a third and final cook set to take place next week.
Mantachie senior and FFA member Heath Lollar has participated for five years and said he thinks growing and processing sorghum is a good skill to learn.
“You figure out how hard it is to grow this plant and all the insecticides that need to be used and how expensive they are,” Lollar said.
“It teaches you patience,” he added. “You learn patience doing that, you learn just how hard it is to be a farmer nowadays.”
The annual sorghum harvest started in 2005 when Rogers began teaching at Mantachie. And over time, Mantachie High School sorghum molasses has become a hot commodity.
The students’ sorghum sells out quickly each year, with loyal customers waiting eagerly to get their hands on a bottle — or several.
Rogers said one customer in Arkansas has purchased 5 gallons of sorghum for the past eight years to give as gifts to his employees each Christmas.
Around three and a half acres of sorghum was planted this year, which should produce about 75 gallons of sorghum syrup. Rogers said it takes roughly 10 gallons of sorghum juice to produce 1 gallon of syrup.
The sorghum sells for $12 per quart or $6 per pint and Rogers said the agriculture shop has already gotten calls from across the state with inquiries about buying.
They hope to earn $1,500 to $2,000 from the sale this year, which will fund next year’s sorghum efforts, equipment repairs and help pay for school trips, Spradling said.
Through the entire process of growing, producing and selling sorghum syrup, the 130-plus students who participate learn lessons in science, economics and more.
“They’re learning to work together out here, learning hands-on skills,” Rogers said. “They’ll never forget doing this kind of thing, where they may forget a lesson somewhere down the line.”