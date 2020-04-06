HOLLY SPRINGS - A Marshall County deputy sheriff attempting to stop a stolen vehicle was hit by the fleeing suspects and seriously injured.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson, a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle with a Tennessee tag around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 22, just west of Holly Springs. The deputy started chasing the vehicle and the two occupants inside.
A second deputy, a K9 officer, was putting out a spike strip on the interstate between the West Holly Springs and Red Banks exits. Dickerson said the suspects swerved to avoid the spike strip, hitting the officer and knocking him under the car.
The deputy suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis. The deputy's name, extent of injuries and condition are not known at this time.
The occupants of the stolen vehicle have been apprehended. What charges they are facing has not been released.