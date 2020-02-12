HOLLY SPRINGS – An ex-boyfriend has been charged with a pair of felonies after a Tuesday shooting.
Holly Springs officers were called to Alliance Healthcare System Feb. 11 for a female who said she had been shot and sustained non life-threatening wounds. The victim told police her ex-boyfriend Carlos Braddock, 41, of Holly Springs, tried to kill her. He was later captured and taken into custody.
Braddock was charged with attempted murder and aggravated stalking. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252–2122.