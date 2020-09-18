OXFORD – A Marshall County man has been charged with a pair of home invasions and a rape that happened in Oxford in July.
Authorities say Wayne Anthony Fiddis, 21, was arrested last week and has now been charged with burglary and sex crimes in multiple counties.
On July 25, Oxford police responded to a sexual assault that happened in 2100 block of Old Taylor Road. The female victim scared off the suspect, who was inside her home, then called for help. Forensic evidence collected at the scene linked the unknown offender to a separate crime in the 200 block of Town Center Drive July 20.
With multiple crimes linked to one male, investigators began reaching out to outside agencies for similar crimes.
Fiddis was arrested Sept. 8 by Union County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and charged with two counts of burglary of a dwelling, two counts of attempted burglary, and one count of sexual battery. He is accused of breaking into a Union County home multiple times between May and September.
The following day, Union County contacted Oxford police about Fiddis, because of similarities to the crimes in Oxford, they wanted to pass along the information. A DNA sample was collected from Fiddis. When the results came back, Oxford investigators charged Fiddis with two counts of burglary-home invasion and one count of rape. Fiddis is being held in the Union County Jail without bond.