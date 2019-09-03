HOLLY SPRINGS - A Marshall County teen has been charged as an adult and charged with attempted murder in connection with an Aug. 25 shooting.
The Holly Springs Police Department were dispatched to Martin Luther King Drive for a shooting. Police interviewed the victim who was able to identify the shooter as Jeremiah Sims, 17, of Holly Springs. Officials say Sims has already been charged as an adult on prior crimes and has felony convictions.
He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at $150,000.