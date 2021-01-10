HOLLY SPRINGS – A Saturday night wreck on Interstate 22 west of Holly Springs claimed the life of a Marshall County woman.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Marvin Baird, the 2013 Ford Fusion of Davielle M. Irwin, 24, of Holly Springs was stopped on the interstate near the Red Banks exit. Around 8 p.m. Jan. 9, her car was struck by the eastbound 2016 Kenworth 18-wheeler driven by Mark A. Straight of Loxahatchee, Florida.
Irwin died from the injuries she suffered in the crash.
The cause of this crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.