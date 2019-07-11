The long-awaited Marshalls store will open this month in the Harper Square Mall in Corinth.
Marshalls will open its Corinth store on July 25, which is just two weeks away, the company announced Thursday.
“Our newest store in Corinth will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said Tim Miner, president of Marshalls.
The grand opening will be July 25 from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., and there will be festivities including giveaways.
Marshalls will present a $10,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Mississippi to celebrate the new Corinth location. The donation will be presented at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 25 at 7:30 a.m.
The Corinth store is approximately 20,000 square feet and is located at 1827 S. Harper Road. The new store plans to add approximately 60 full- and part-time jobs to the area.
The Corinth Marshalls will also feature THE CUBE, which is a “hip, in-store boutique of contemporary fashions.”
The regular store hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Marshalls also has national and local partnerships with charitable organizations around the country including JDRF, Alzheimer’s Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Marshalls has more than 1,000 stores currently operating in 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico and opened its first store more than 40 years ago.