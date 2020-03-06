TUPELO - Country music singer-songwriter Marty Stuart received the Yocona Area Council of Boy Scouts’ 2020 Distinguished Citizen Award on Thursday evening at the BancorpSouth Arena North Hall.
The Distinguished Citizen Award honors a Mississippian for their achievements. Past honorees include Major League Baseball player Mitch Moreland, U.S. Representative Trent Kelly, actor Morgan Freeman, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and author John Grisham, among others.
Stuart, a native of Philadelphia, was honored at the special event for giving back to his home state and for his accomplishments in country music history, which includes being a multiple Grammy winner and performing alongside legends such as Johnny Cash.
Stuart was once a Cub Scout and said the values he was taught made an impression on him for a lifetime.
“It’s truly an honor. The Boys Scouts, being a part of it, makes it a double honor,” Stuart said.
Stuart shared life stories and played a few songs for attendees. He is currently raising funds to open Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music, which will be both a museum that includes a 20,000-piece collection of country music artifacts and a performing arts center. He credited Mississippi for helping him figure out what he wanted to do with his life and encouraged younger Scouts to follow their heart and do what they believe.
The dinner was the result of two months of planning and thanked local sponsors who pledged $250 or more to the Friends of Scouting campaign. Yocona Area Council President Sean Akins shared how they currently have almost $1 million in an endowment and that the Friends of Scouting campaign is “on track to beat our fundraising goal.”
One challenge has been decreased funding from United Way. As Akins said recently, it was announced a change in the organization's funding formula would result in a cut from $70,000 a year down to $10,000. While Akins said the council must make up that difference, he believes they are still able to meet their fundraising goals thanks to the support of the Northeast Mississippi community.
“I am here to tell you that the Yocona Area Council is alive and well, and I believe, and I hope you believe, that the best days of scouting, the best days of the Yocona Council are ahead, and I hope you continue to make that happen,” Akins said.
Donations will impact 1,700 youth in Northeast Mississippi.