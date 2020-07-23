JACKSON • A mandate from the Mississippi Supreme Court Thursday requires that everyone in all courtrooms in the state must wear a mask or facial covering.
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph ordered that masks be worn by everyone in all courtrooms to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
“Public safety was a concern of the drafters of our Constitution and remains a paramount concern today," Randolph said. "The Court has recognized the necessity of balancing health risks presented by COVID-19 with the courts’ constitutional and statutory duty to remain open and accessible.
"In light of the overwhelming evidence ... coupled with the increasing transmission of the COVID-19 virus within this state, face coverings over the nose and mouth of all persons shall be required in every courtroom in this state, without exception.”
Emergency Administrative Order 14, issued on July 23, noted that unlike businesses where people chose to be there, the presence of of people in court is "regularly required" while some are "commanded to attend court."
"While masks may be objectionable or pose a slight inconvenience to some, such inconvenience cannot prevent our courts from remaining open and accessible to all," Randolph said.