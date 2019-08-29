The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for assistance in a missing person cold case.
The MBI is looking for Johnathan Paul Estes, last seen on June 2, 2018, around Bogue Chitto, Lincoln County. Estes worked in construction and occasionally travelled out of state and across the US.
Estes was born Jan. 29, 1983. His listed height and weight is 6 feet and 180 pounds. He is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Estes is encouraged to contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-833-7811.