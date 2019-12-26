OXFORD • When January rolls around, Capt. Jeff McCutchen will be officially sworn in as the new Oxford police chief.
It won’t be that big a change for McCutchen. He has been running the 100-person department for the last 11 months. He was named interim chief in February when former chief Joey East took leave to run for Lafayette County sheriff.
For most of 2019, the 17-year law enforcement veteran kept the status quo at the department. At the same time, he was looking at ways to bring his vision to OPD.
“We will continue to serve the community with wisdom and compassion,” McCutchen said. “I want to move law enforcement into a better place in the community. We are servants – public servants. We serve others first. It’s not about us.
“We see cops every day, it’s not a big thing for us. But the average citizen only interacts with police 2-3 times in a lifetime. That meeting has to be on-point. We have see things from their perspective.”
He plans to slightly alter the command structure at the top of the department. Instead of two majors and four captains under the police chief, he plans to have a deputy chief and five captains.
“We will move some of the responsibilities and simplify (the organizational chart),” McCutchen said. “We will take the resources for the second major and redirect those to the front line.”
A couple of programs he plans on keeping are the new hire orientation and the front line meetings.
New hires are taught the wisdom and compassion mission from day one. The new officers and their families are also brought in together to meet other officers and their families.
“We want the officer and their family to know what to expect,” McCutchen said. “I want to stress employee wellness – mental, physical, emotional and financial wellness.”
He will also keep the front line meetings, where the rank and file officers get together on a regular basis to discuss problems with the department and how they can be resolved.
“We give them an unfettered opportunity to talk. Nothing is off limits. It’s a great way to get feedback,” he said. “We get a lot of great ideas from them.”
McCutchen essentially had a 10-month job interview. He admits there were some tough times for the department this year, but the way he handled one resonated with the city administration and the community.
When a married police officer was charged with killing his girlfriend in May, McCutchen didn’t mince words. Standing in the Lafayette County Courthouse, he told the media his department didn’t want Matthew Kinne to be released on bond, because he committed murder and “needs to be in jail.”
“That’s something I learned in a media class at the FBI academy. If it is bad news, you need to tell it first,” McCutchen said.
Growing up in rural Union County, McCutchen wasn’t sure what he wanted to do in life. The son of a preacher, the family moved around in his younger years.
“I always had an interest in law enforcement. I loved the team aspect,” said McCutchen, who was a senior on the Ingomar basketball team that won the state title in 1999.
A chance conversation with a summer job coworker led him to become a jailer at the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office in 2002. With his foot in the door, he started applying at other agencies and was hired by the Batesville Police Department in the fall of 2003.
“I went to the police academy with seven Oxford officers and I was blown away by their professionalism,” he said. “I found out there was an opening here and since 2005, Oxford has been so good to me and my family.”
He started as a patrolman then worked with the grant-funded DUI unit. When a detective position opened, he jumped at the chance.
“That was a watershed moment. As a patrolman or with the DUI unit, you don’t see the full spectrum of a case, how it affects people,” McCutchen said. “It taught me a new perspective. You meet so many people in despair.
“It means something to them when you are able to return with answers or a problem solved.”
Since 2014, he has served as the major of operations, overseeing patrol, investigations and big events.
McCutchen is married and has two daughters, ages 7 and 13.