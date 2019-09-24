JACKSON • A tractor accident in the southwestern corner of the state claimed the life of a Mississippi Department of Transportation worker Tuesday.
Maintenance technician Mark Youngblood was killed in a tractor accident on U.S. Highway 84 in Franklin County. His death comes less than two weeks after construction manager Jeff Boren of Kirkville was killed on Sept. 11 when he was struck by a truck on Interstate 22 in Itawamba County.
“My heart goes out to (Youngblood’s) family, friends and coworkers,” said MDOT executive director Melinda McGrath. “When we lose anyone from the MDOT family it shakes the agency to its core. He was one of our dedicated public servants willing to do needed work along Mississippi highways. We ask everyone to keep the Youngblood family in your thoughts and prayers as we seek comfort and healing for every one touched by this tragic loss.”
Youngblood had worked in the Bude Maintenance Office for the last eight years.
Boren was working on the roadside near the interstate’s Highway 25 exit. He was reportedly picking up a sign that had blown over when he was struck by an 18-wheeler and killed around 12:30 p.m.
The death of the 27-year MDOT worker remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.