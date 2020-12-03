JACKSON - Just a month after MIssissippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative, scammers are already reaching out to residents.
State Attorney General Lynn Fitch and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said they have already begun to see signs of possible fraud entering the state and urge consumers to use cation to avoid becoming victims of scams.
Since passage of Initiative 65 last month, the Attorney General’s Office has already received questions about advertisements claiming to offer pre-registration for medical marijuana cards in Mississippi.
"We urge you to be wary of any promises to jump you to the head of the line for access to medical marijuana in Mississippi," Fitch said. "It is too early for any company to guarantee those promises will be kept.”
While the voters approved medical marijuana, state officials have not begun work to establish the procedures and protocols for either consumers or the dispensaries.
The MSDH has not issued any regulations pursuant to Initiative 65, nor has it licensed any providers at this time. But some companies have begun promoting to Mississippians pre-registration and telemedicine consultations for medical marijuana cards.
“The Mississippi State Department of Health is in the initial stages of researching, developing and producing the essential elements needed to implement a successful medical marijuana program,” Dobbs said. “Any information regarding medical marijuana will be posted on a specified website page.
"The regulations are due this summer. It is premature for any company or entity to post information offering medical marijuana. Do not be vulnerable to these scams.”
To report suspected scams or fraudulent activity, contact the Mississippi Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling 1-800-281-4418 or emailing consumer@ago.ms.gov.