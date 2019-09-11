BOONEVILLE - The AARP and Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will host a meeting Thursday to discuss moving rural Mississippi forward through access to high-speed internet.
The meeting will be held Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Prentiss County Justice Court, located at 1901 East Chambers Drive, adjacent to the sheriff's office and jail.
Topics to be discussed include how internet can help older Mississippians live independently in their homes and communities, using internet to combat social isolation, distance learning and telehealth, and the potential to cut costs on utility bills.
Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 1-877-926-8300.