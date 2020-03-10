OXFORD - A Tennessee man was charged with using a stolen credit card to purchase more than $2,000 of lawn equipment.
The NAPA Auto Parts store told Oxford police on Dec. 20, 2019, that someone had come into the business and purchased $2,571.70 worth of lawn equipment with a credit card. The credit card was reported stolen after the transaction took place.
The suspect had left his identification behind so he was quickly identified as Ormon Jones, 28, of Memphis, Tennessee. Officials issued a warrant for false pretense for Jones. He was arrested in late February by the Memphis Police Department on an unrelated charge. Oxford police drove to Tennessee on March 3 and carried Jones to the Lafayette County Detention Center.
He is charged with one count of false pretense and was held on a $5,000 bond.