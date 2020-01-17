OXFORD - A Tennessee man has been arrested and charged with the enticement of a child for sexual purposes.
The Oxford Police Department arrested Boris Rubio, 28, of Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 17. After learning of Rubio, an investigation led to him being arrested without incident.
He is being held in the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
If the public knows or suspects anyone of being trafficked they can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or contact their local law enforcement agency.