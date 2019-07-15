TUPELO - Two elderly men were jailed Saturday after they reportedly tried to lure children into their vehicle.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies were called to the Pine Ridge Speedway near Guntown just after 9 p.m. June 13. Witnesses said the two white males were trying to persuade children to get into their van with them.
"Witnesses on scene stated that their children had came to them extremely upset and told them that the two men had told them to come over to their van, that they had stuffed animals to give them, and when the children did not respond, one of the males chased the children as they fled," Johnson said.
Once on the scene, deputies quickly identified the suspects and took them into custody. Laymond K. Palmer, 67, of Mantachie, and Daniel L. George, 64, of Baldwyn, were both arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping.
The van the suspects were driving was towed and processed for evidence. The children ranged from 8-11 years old.
If anyone recognizes either of the suspects as someone who attempted to abduct a child, they are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041.