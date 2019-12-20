OXFORD - Two Lafayette County men were arrested moments after they allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint.
Oxford police were called to the Oxford Square Townhomes located on Jackson Avenue Dec. 15. The victims said they had been robbed at gunpoint. Officers with both the University and Oxford police departments were able to locate Brandeis Pettis, 18, of Oxford, and Kylon Gillom, 18, of Abbeville, as they were leaving the area.
Both men were detained at the scene and later charged with armed robbery. During their initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $15,000 apiece.