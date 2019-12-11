JACKSON - Two men, one with ties to Alcorn County, escaped from Mississippi Department of Corrections custody Tuesday.
Abraham Anderson, 39, and James Henderson, 64, absconded supervision while in transitional housing. MDOC has transitional housing in Jackson, Madison, Meridian and Hinds County but did not report from which facility the men escaped.
Anderson was convicted of possession of methamphetamine in Alcorn County and received one year to serve followed by two years probation. He was sentenced on April 17. He was initially was released on house arrest April 25, but was returned in June.
Henderson received 8 years for aggravated assault in Washington County. He was sentenced Dec. 9, 2015 and released in August on earned released supervision.
If you see these two men or know of their whereabouts, contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency.