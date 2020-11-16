OXFORD - Two Panola County men and a juvenile have been charged in connection with several west Oxford car burglaries. Police are looking for the fourth suspect.
Oxford police responded to the 2400 block of Anderson Road around 3 a.m. Nov. 10 for a report of car burglaries in progress. The responding officers spotted four suspects running away, heading to different parts of the apartment complex. A police dog was called in and tracked three of the individuals.
Antonio Victom Jr., 18, of Courtland; Devin Clay, 18, of Batesville; and a juvenile were taken into custody were each charged with multiple counts of auto burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. During their initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, Victom's bond was set at $2,500. Clay is being held on a $25,000 bond.
The fourth suspect who got away was later identified as Tra’Tarrius Mitchell, 20, of Batesville. There are now active warrants out for his arrest, charging him with three counts of auto burglary and three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.