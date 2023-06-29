TUPELO – Thousands of Methodists converged on Tupelo this week to take care of the church’s business during the annual conference, held this year at the Cadence Bank Arena.
Among the topics tackled were churches wanting to leave the denomination and ways to revitalize existing churches or expand into new areas.
During a vote Wednesday, the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church ratified the disaffiliation of 189 churches – more than 22% of the state’s 856 churches. Nationwide, about 20% of UMC churches have chosen to leave the denomination.
During the national conference in 2019, the church established the process by which individual church congregations could leave the denomination through the end of 2023 “for reasons of conscience.” At the heart of the schism is the UMC policy prohibiting homosexuality, same-sex marriages and ordaining homosexuals.
Since 2019, a total of 244 Mississippi churches have left UMC. Another dozen have entered the certification process and could leave in December.
While some congregations have left, UMC is still actively working to revitalize existing churches, develop new faith communities and even creating safe harbors for people adversely affected by disaffiliation.
“Mainline churches of all denominations have been in decline for the last decade,” said Jason Zebert, assistant director of Faith Community Formation for the UMC Mississippi Conference. Of the general population, about 60% are not going to church, even here in the buckle of the Bible Belt.”
One way to reverse that trend is to think outside of the box and embrace the idea that faith can happen in places other than at church. The conference will also send experts to help with churches that are stagnant or stuck in a rut.
“We will do a study of the church community and help identify what the problems are and design a plan to revitalize the church,” Zebert said.
UMC is also working to establish Lighthouse congregations for people who want to stay with UMC but need a safe harbor to figure out the next step in their faith journey. The Lighthouse project is focused on people whose church closed or disaffiliated. It is also tailored for people who have never been to church or attended in the past but were put off when people were mean to them.
“The people are trained in hospitality and care,” Zebert said. “We want to give them a soft place to land. The goal is to help strengthen the church. You don’t have to change the gospel, but you might have to change the way you present it.”
Thursday night, the conference held a community block party at Fairpark to “Take Jesus to the Streets.”
“It’s part of a directive by Bishop Sharma Lewis that the church needs to get beyond the four walls of the church building,” said Tupelo District Secretary Kristen Partin.
The four-day annual conference will wrap up business at noon Friday.
