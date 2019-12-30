JACKSON • The Mississippi Highway Patrol will kick off the New Years Travel Enforcement Period Tuesday morning.
The annual safety awareness initiative titled “Home for the Holidays” will begin Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m. and will conclude Wednesday, Jan. 1 at midnight.
All available Troopers will be utilized on all state, federal and interstate systems to combat reckless driving along with speeding and distracted driving issues. The ongoing safety initiative continues to place emphasis on traffic safety regarding motorists traveling throughout the holiday season.
During the 2018 New Year’s period, MHP investigated 92 vehicle crashes including 5 fatalities. If alcohol is included in celebrations, officials urge motorists to designate a sober driver or have other means of safe transportation.