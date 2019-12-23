JACKSON - The Mississippi Highway Patrol kicked off the 2019 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period Monday morning.
The annual safety awareness initiative titled “Home for the Holidays” began Dec. 23 at 12:01 a.m. and will conclude Wednesday, Dec. 25 at midnight. All available troopers will be utilized on all state, federal and interstate systems to combat reckless driving along with speeding and distracted driving issues.
Safety checkpoints will also be conducted throughout the period in order to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers. MHP investigated 203 crashes with two fatalities during the 2018 Christmas enforcement period. If alcohol is included in celebrations, officials urge motorists to designate a sober driver or have other means of safe transportation.
The 2019 MHP Thanksgiving period was deadly across our state with 10 fatalities and motorists should remember how dangerous traveling can be.