JACKSON - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will kick off the New Years Travel Enforcement Period Thursday morning.
The annual safety awareness initiative titled “Home for the Holidays” will begin began Thursday, Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m. and will conclude Sunday, Jan. 3 at midnight.
All available Troopers will be utilized on all state, federal and interstate systems to combat reckless driving along with speeding and distracted driving issues. The ongoing safety initiative continues to place emphasis on traffic safety regarding motorists traveling throughout the holiday season.
During the two-day 2019 New Year’s period, MHP investigated 81 vehicle crashes including three fatalities.
If alcohol is included in celebrations, officials urge motorists to designate a sober driver or have other means of safe transportation.