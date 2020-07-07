TUPELO – After a widow questioned the official state narrative of a July 3 wreck in Tishomingo County, the Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a retraction.
In the amended version, the late Robert J. Foster, 50, of Tishomingo, was an apparent innocent victim in the three-vehicle wreck on Highway 25.
“In light of new evidence discovered by troopers and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team, the narrative and sequence events of Mr. Foster’s accident in Tishomingo County has been corrected,” said Sgt. Gary Stanton, MHP spokesman for Troop F.
Troopers responded to Highway 25 near the Natchez Trace just before 4 p.m. Friday. The investigation showed that Foster was driving southbound on the two-lane state highway when his 1998 Jeep Wrangler was sideswiped by the northbound 2015 Buick Verano driven by Hunter C. Musgrave, 17, of Dennis. The impact of the collision caused Foster to lose control and veer across the highway into the oncoming path of a pickup.
The 2015 Ford pickup driven by Danny R. Hester, 59, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, left the road and rolled at least once before coming to rest upright.
Foster, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries on scene. Occupants from the other vehicles were not injured in the crash. The accident is still under investigation.