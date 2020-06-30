JACKSON - Motorists across the state should be ready to see troopers out in force this weekend, starting early Friday.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2020 Fourth of July holiday enforcement period July 3 at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Sunday, July 5, at midnight. All available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols and checkpoints to promote traffic safety.
In conjunction with the holiday period, MHP will be conducting the traffic safety initiative “Drive Right Mississippi” which will run through the month of July. The initiative will focus on the left hand lane law, distracted and impaired driving, speeding, and seatbelt usage.
During the Fourth of July holiday period in 2019, MHP investigated 63 crashes with one fatality and made 43 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.
Due to the increase of summer traffic officials are asking motorists to have a “Drive Right” mentality while traveling and to make roadways safer in Mississippi.