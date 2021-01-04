JACKSON - The New Year's holidays saw no increase in deaths on the roads but the number of car crashes on the state's largest roads nearly doubled.
During the four-day 2020 holiday enforcement period that ended Jan. 3 at midnight, the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked 158 motor vehicle crashes that included 27 injuries and three fatalities. In 2019, the two-day period saw three fatalities in 81 wrecks on state and federal highways, and interstates.
The three fatal wrecks all happened in the south end of the state,
This year, troopers issued 6,306 citations. That figure included 184 driving under the influence arrests, 279 people not wearing their seat belts and 84 child restrain citations.
The number of wrecks and associated injuries were divided fairly evenly among the nine highway patrol districts.
Troopers responded to State Highway 613 in Jackson County around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 31 where two pickups had collided head-on. Collin J. Stockman, 17, of Moss Point, was pronounced dead on the scene, The driver of the other vehicle, Charles R. Carter, 60, of Lucedale, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Tristan L. Woodson, 18, of Waynesboro, was headed north on State Highway 29 in Perry County when his pickup left the road and hit a tree around 1 p.m. Dec. 31. Woodson was pronounced dead on scene.
Christopher W. Dryden, 58, of Satellite Beach, Florida, was driving along State Highway 28 in Jefferson County when his SUV left the road and flipped around 3 p.m. Dec. 31. He was pronounced dead on scene.