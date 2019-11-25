JACKSON - State troopers will be out in force later this week to curtail speeding and distracted driving on state and federal highways.
The 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday enforcement period for the Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Sunday, Dec. 1, at midnight.
State troopers will place emphasis on saturation patrols to combat speeding, promote seat belt usage and prevent reckless driving. Drivers should avoid text messaging or any driver distraction that could endanger lives and have sober designated drivers in place when necessary.
"We are asking motorists to join with us in making the roadways safer in Mississippi and to include safe driving as part of their holiday traveling plans," said MHP spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos.
During the period in 2018, MHP investigated 200 crashes with 5 fatalities and made 98 driving under the influence arrests on state and federal highway systems.