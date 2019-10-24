CORINTH • The MI-BEST program has offered dozens of people a second chance to pursue an education over the past five years, helping them obtain high school equivalency degrees and then job certification training or associate degrees through Northeast Mississippi Community College.
The dropout rate for Mississippi high school students reached a “historic low” of 10.1% during the 2017-18 school year, according to the Mississippi Department of Education. That number is down from 13.9% in 2014.
That means that each year thousands of students drop out and likely have difficulty finding quality jobs. That’s where the MI-BEST initiative comes in.
The program helps high school dropouts and second chance students take and pass high school equivalency exams and enroll in certification programs and classes at local community colleges, according to NEMCC’s MI-BEST coordinator Taylor Johnson.
MI-BEST is active at five NEMCC locations and all 15 community colleges across the state.
Several MI-BEST students shared their success stories with a room of friends and loved ones on Tuesday night at the NEMCC Corinth campus.
Catina Carter, 44, was laid off from her job in 2015 and was encouraged to complete her high school equivalency certification since she had dropped out in 10th grade.
She enrolled in Smart Start, a class that teaches employability skills, at the NEMCC New Albany campus. Around that time, she also enrolled in MI-BEST to take English and psychology classes at Northeast while working towards her high school diploma.
Even through setbacks like having surgery on both hands, she persisted and passed every required test except one by 2018. In April 2019, Carter passed the final required math test and reached her primary goal of becoming a high school graduate.
She is now a full-time student at Northeast. She has a 3.7 GPA and expects to graduate in December with a double major in psychology and social work.
Carter said was encouraged by her late grandmother, who gave her five simple words of advice: “Go until you get it.”
That message is applicable for all MI-BEST students who work through countless obstacles to better themselves.
Joshua Thompson, a single father of three boys, said he was 17 years old when he dropped out of high school. After several years of working, he decided to give school another try.
“I realized that working in a furniture factory the rest of my life for $10 an hour is not for me,” Thompson said.
He enrolled in Smart Start at NEMCC New Albany and earned job skill certifications while working on his high school equivalency certification. He completed that and walked at graduation in May 2018.
Thompson is currently a full-time student double majoring in industrial maintenance and electrical technology at Northeast with a 3.7 GPA and an anticipated graduation date of May 2020.
MI-BEST even assists non-traditional students who have completed high school, but didn’t go to college and are now looking to pursue a new career.
Robyn McQuoid-Powers, a 37-year-old mother of four, is a certified nursing assistant with North Mississippi Medical Center thanks to MI-BEST.
She found out about the program from a Facebook ad and enrolled in Smart Start. After joining MI-BEST program, it helped pay for courses and equipment she needed to continue her education.
“They paid for my scrubs, they paid for my stethoscope, my blood pressure cuff – anything that I possibly could need to help me move forward in the class,” McQuoid-Powers said.
She’s now in NEMCC’s nursing program, studying to become a registered nurse.
“They bent over backwards to help you pass,” McQuoid-Powers said. “It didn’t matter what you lacked, if you’d been out of school for 20 years like I had.”
For the first three years, MI-BEST was funded by a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation with matching support from the Workforce Enhancement Training Fund.
The program is now entering its fifth year and is operating on carryover funds through 2020, but the future is uncertain.
“We’re working with stakeholders, the community college board and our presidents are working together at the different colleges to secure funding for what’s next,” Johnson said.
Ninety-six students have gone through the MI-BEST program via NEMCC over the past five years and 98% of them have earned a high school equivalency certification and gone on to college, work or the military, Johnson said.