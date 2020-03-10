FULTON - The last 10 days have been a blur for Fulton's Chip Mills after the country attorney was appointed a circuit court judge.
He was sworn into office last Friday and will take the bench next Monday when he installs a grand jury in Lee County. Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Mills March 2 to fill in the seat vacated by the retirement of Judge James Roberts. He will serve until a special election can be held in November 2021. The winner of that contest will serve the final year of Roberts' term.
After passing the bar in 2009, Mills quickly set to work as a prosecutor, first with the District Attorney's office and later as the Itawamba County prosecuting attorney. He provides the same service for the cities of Fulton and Mantachie while operating a private practice.
"I am extremely blessed to have the practice and lifestyle that the good Lord blessed me with," Mills said. "People think the idea of the old country lawyer is outdated, but somebody has to do it. It's never the same thing."
Although he ran for Congress five years ago in a special election, Mills said he had no aspirations to be a judge.
"I have known Judge Roberts since I was a young boy. I love him to death," Mills said. "I would have never run against him. When he made the announcement he was going to retire, I decided to throw my name in the hat and sent in a resume to the governor.
"Life gave me this opportunity and I feel like I can make a difference."
Since the appointment was announced, Mills has received a steady stream of congratulations and well wishes. It has also prompted former clients to seek his legal services.
"I have had a lot of people call and say, 'Before you go, we want you to represent us,'" Mills said. "I have 6 months to close down my practice, so I have to draw the line somewhere and say No."
The seven-county First Circuit District has been one judge short since Roberts had a stroke in January 2019. The other three judges are looking forward to Mills taking on some of the caseload as soon as possible.
"I have been around the courts for more than a decade," Mills said. "I have tried capital murder cases and civil cases in circuit court. It is not anything foreign to me.
"I have been there and told the jury a man needed to go to prison for the rest of his life. I respect the gravity of the job."
While he is ready to take on his new job, Mills plans to remain active in his community. He will still see and speak to folks at the grocery store or the gas pumps. Mills, who will turn 36 next month, will still go to school and sporting events with his wife Jada and sons Luke and Levi, who turned 7 and 9 last month.
"Northeast Mississippi is still filled with small towns and I like the quality of life," Mills said. "I want my boys to live in a good, safe environment."
Officially named Michael Paul Mills Jr., he said he has been "Chip" all his life. His namesake father, Mike Mills Sr., served in the state legislature, was a Mississippi Supreme Court Justice and is now a federal judge. But his father never tried to steer his career.
"He hasn't said much, other than he is proud of me," Mills said. "He did say I will enjoy traveling the circuit and meeting the staff at each courthouse."