TUPELO – Country music singer/songwriter Miranda Lambert will make a stop in Tupelo early in 2020.
As part of her Wildcard Tour, Lambert will appear in concert at the BancorpSouth Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, the venue has announced.
In 2003, Lambert finished in third place on the television program "Nashville Star," a singing competition which aired on the USA Network.
Outside her solo career, she is a member of the Pistol Annies formed in 2011 alongside Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.
Lambert has been honored by the Grammy Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards.
In April 2018, Lambert won the Academy of Country Music Award for Female Vocalist of the Year for the ninth consecutive year.
Special guests will be Cody Johnson and Lanco.
Tickets range in price from $53.75 to $93.75 and will go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com.
For more information on the performance or ticket prices, call (662) 841-6528 or visit bcsarena.com.