CALHOUN CITY • Calhoun City officials were flooded with phone calls Wednesday morning after one media source falsely reported that the mayor and city clerk had resigned.
A television station reported online Tuesday night that the city's police chief had been suspended without pay, and both Mayor Amye Hill and City Clerk Raenell Moore had resigned. While all three allegations are based in fact, only one is completely true.
Police Chief LaTana Williams was suspended without pay during a called special meeting Monday night. The move came after State Auditor Shad White charged Williams with embezzlement.
At the same meeting, Moore formally submitted her notice of retirement, after serving Calhoun County government for 39 years.Hill plans to move out of town and will no longer be able to serve as mayor.
The timing, the two say, is just coincidence.
"The closing on my house is set for Friday," Hill said. "When that happens, I will not longer be a resident of the city and no longer mayor."
Moore, who has worked for the city for 12 years and spent another 27 years with the county school district, said she has been planning her retirement since December.
"The only reason I submitted my retirement Monday was to give the board notice so they could start the process to hire a replacement," Moore said. "I did it to help the board."
Mayor didn't seek re-election after deciding to move to Delta
Hill defeated incumbent Mayor J.R. Denton in 2017, but decided not to seek re-election. Instead, she and her husband decided to move closer to family in the Delta. They put their house on the market last summer.
"The law is pretty clear. Once I vacate my home, I can't be mayor," Hill said. "The board will have to hold a special meeting to name an interim mayor until a new one is elected."
Mayor pro tem Larry Bratton would be the obvious choice for interim mayor, and he is the only incumbent alderman who will return for the next term. Two current aldermen, Marshall Coleman and Dale Hays, are running as Independents in the May 8 general election for mayor. The two other incumbents chose not to run for re-election.
The board does not have to pick a sitting aldermen as interim mayor. Anyone who has lived in the city for two years could fill in the three months until a new mayor is elected.
Timing led to speculation as to motives for resignations
But the timing of two city leaders leaving in the wake of the police chief facing felony charges started many tongues wagging. The Auditor's office would neither confirm nor deny they are looking at anyone else in connection with the charges against Williams.
"Our policy is to not confirm a potential investigation or discuss any pending investigations," said Auditor's Office spokesman Logan Reeves.
Hill was more vocal, insisting that the leaders departing and the criminal charges are not related. In fact, she is still the mayor and has not resigned.
"If something happens and the closing doesn't go through - I am still a resident of Calhoun City and still the mayor," Hill said.
Meeting was called to deal with embezzlement charges police chief
Monday's meeting was called to give the board of aldermen a chance to deal with the police chief situation. Aldermen named Ezra Conner as the interim police chief. He has been with the department since October 2015.
According to the auditor's office, Williams was turning in false time sheets, claiming to be on the job for the city while actually working a second job in a neighboring county.
Williams’s demand letter shows she owes $10,793.99 to Calhoun City residents. Williams was arrested March 9, booked into the Calhoun County Jail on the embezzlement charge and was quickly released on a $25,000 bond.