BOONEVILLE • Kaidynce Thomas now has a reminder of how she spent her eighth birthday Friday.
Wearing a tiara, the Marietta Elementary School student was the second person in line to chat with Miss USA Asya Branch during a meet-and-greet session in Branch's hometown. She was all smiles after talking to Branch and receiving an autographed photo.
"It was great because she's a pretty lady," Thomas said. "It was cool meeting her."
Thomas was among many who visited with Branch, the Booneville resident who was crowned Miss USA in November 2020. Branch was honored with a late afternoon downtown parade before taking part in the meet-and-greet and then an evening dinner party.
Branch, who is living in New York City during her Miss USA reign, came home for a break from her Miss Universe Pageant preparations. The 69th Miss Universe Pageant will be on May 16 in Hollywood, Florida.
"I've been so excited to come back home," Branch said after the meet-and-greet. "The amount of love and support here is just so surreal, and it's amazing to see the energy and vibe going into the Miss Universe competition."
Riding in a horse-drawn carriage, Branch's parade was quick — about 10 minutes — but it was enough for 8-year-old Lorelei Wilder of Booneville to enjoy the moment.
"She waved at me," an elated Wilder said after Branch rode by.
Following the parade, Branch spent 40 minutes meeting each person who walked on the red carpet leading up to her in a large tent pitched in a parking lot. It gave Wilder and her family a chance to see the pageant queen up close.
Wilder couldn't contain her enthusiasm afterwards.
"It was exciting. Like really, really exciting. And now I got her autograph," she said.
Even the adults in line cherished the opportunity. Rhonda Cleveland, a Booneville resident who knows Branch, admires how Branch makes children feel important.
"She is a beautiful soul," Cleveland said. "She treats these kids like they're the only thing that matters. She is genuine. She is so deserving of this."
Branch is humbled by the impact she makes on those she meets.
"It makes my heart so happy," she said. "I don't think I realize it until it's brought to my attention. I'm just out here trying to be the best version of myself and continue being an example for everyone that I encounter."