BELMONT - A Tishomingo County teen, missing for nearly a week, has been found safe in Iowa.
The Des Moines Register reported that Monica Leeann O'Bryan, 15, was found in Sunday evening in a high school parking lot in Johnson, Iowa.
O’Bryan, of Belmont, was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the in the 100 block of Old Highway 25 in Belmont. She was reportedly upset about school and ran away.
According to the Polk County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office, officials received a call from the Belmont Police Department just before 4 p.m. March 1 with information that O’Bryan may be in the Walmart Supercenter in Grimes, Iowa.
She was eventually found not at the Walmart, but just more than a mile away in the Johnston High School parking lot around 5:35 p.m. Grimes and Johnson are both suburbs of Des Moines.
Officials said O'Bryan was unharmed and not alone, but did not release any information about her companion.