CORINTH - A 63-year-old Alcorn County man reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe, according to the Corinth Police Department.
The Corinth Police Department said Phillip Cavilee was last seen wearing an orange shirt, brown shorts and a purple hat. He left in a gold Buick LeSabre with a Tishomingo County tag. The passenger window has a plastic bag over it.
CPD posted an update on Facebook Wednesday afternoon saying Cavilee was found safe, with assistance from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).