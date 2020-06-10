UPDATE: Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said a teenage girl, missing since Tuesday, was located early Thursday.
The sheriff said Holly Whipple, 16, was located early Thursday morning at a residence in Lafayette County and that appears to be the location she was attempting to reach.
"The report we received is that she is OK," Crook said, "We are currently verifying that that Child Protective Services was notified about her arrival in Lafayette County. We would like to thank Nettleton PD, Lee County and Holly Springs as well as the news media and concerned citizens for their assistance in this matter."
Original story:
ABERDEEN - Authorities are searching for a teenage girl who has not been seen since Tuesday.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that Holly Whipple, 16, was last seen June 9 around 11 p.m. in the Airline Road area near Nettleton. She is described as a white female with brown hair. She is 5'7" tall and weighs around 105 pounds.
She could possible be headed to the Como or Byhalia areas.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 662-369-2468.