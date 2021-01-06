BOONEVILLE • An inmate mistakenly released from the Prentiss County Jail has been recaptured, walking along a Booneville street.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Shaun Franklin Reed of Booneville was captured while walking along Highway 145 just north of the Harris Skating Rink around 4 p.m. Jan. 6.
Reed, 34, appeared in Prentiss County Justice Court Jan. 5 and was given credit for time served on several misdemeanor charges. But instead of being returned to jail on other felony charges — including assaulting a police officer, felony drug charges and jail escape — he was released.
This was not the first time in recent months that Reed left the jail without proper authorization. On Nov. 11, he was being returned to the jail after visiting justice court when he ran out the doors at the justice complex. He could be seen on security cameras running from the sally port entrance of the jail toward a wooded area on the south side of the building.
Reed was recaptured around 9:30 p.m. the same night at a residence on Highway 370 west of Baldwyn by Lee County deputy sheriffs. He was captured without incident as he tried to flee out the back door of the house near Brice’s Crossroads.