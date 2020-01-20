TUPELO • Lee County officials are investigating the drowning death of an elderly man Sunday evening, but foul play is not suspected.
A woman called 911 on Jan. 19 to report David Tutor, 77, of Saltillo, was missing. He was last seen around 10 a.m. going out to check his trot lines on the east side of his property.
Firefighters from Birmingham Ridge Cedar Hill, Guntown and Saltillo fire departments responded to the County Road 681 residence along with Lee County deputy sheriffs.
The searchers found the man's kayak turned over on the bank. Tutor was found in the water about 10 feet from the bank. Officials believe the man fell into the water and was unable to make it back to the bank.